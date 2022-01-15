Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SUMO stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

