Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

