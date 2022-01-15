Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

UP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,345. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

