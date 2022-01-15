Zacks Investment Research Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

