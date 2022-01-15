Zacks Investment Research Lowers HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last 90 days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

