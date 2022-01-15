Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VTNR opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

