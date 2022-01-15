Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) to Hold

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.