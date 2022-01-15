Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

