Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of PMCB opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

