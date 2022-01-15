Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Buy

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

PLUG stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

