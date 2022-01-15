Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Hold”

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

