ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,151.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $981,999.63 and approximately $6,151.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00335140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00089342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

