Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $25,762.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00335067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00088994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00127930 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,951,673 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

