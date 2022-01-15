Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $226.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.11.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,149. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

