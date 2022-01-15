Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.74.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $254.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

