ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $587,897.92 and approximately $587.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00506490 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

