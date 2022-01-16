$0.07 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

