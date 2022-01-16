$0.22 EPS Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 469,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

