$0.24 EPS Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.