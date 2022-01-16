$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.