$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of FCF opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

