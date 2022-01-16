$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Renasant posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 163,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

