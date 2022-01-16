$0.75 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.86. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

