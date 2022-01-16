0Chain Price Up 2.1% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and $100,281.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

