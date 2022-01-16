$1.09 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.11. Plexus reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.96.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Plexus by 168.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. 86,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.