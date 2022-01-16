$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avient by 52.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avient by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 172.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 250,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,625. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.