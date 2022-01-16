$1.17 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NYSE:A traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.68. 2,225,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,491. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

