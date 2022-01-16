$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.