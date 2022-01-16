$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $9.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,344. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

