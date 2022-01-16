$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

