12,991 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

USXF opened at $37.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

