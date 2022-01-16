$134.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $134.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 957,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,253. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

