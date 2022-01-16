13,980 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,594,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,041,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

