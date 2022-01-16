$145.52 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $145.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.95 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $466.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 44,279.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Perion Network by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 409,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

