1,479 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,061,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

