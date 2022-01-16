$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $157.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.74 million and the lowest is $155.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 155,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,121. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

