$164.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

