1,683 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

