$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

CommScope stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 4,259,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,108. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

