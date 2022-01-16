$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.