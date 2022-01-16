217,534 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $64,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after buying an additional 392,575 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 324,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.52 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

