$229.15 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report sales of $229.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.38 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $910.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $953.39 million, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $983.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

BKU stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

