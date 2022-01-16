2,576 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $31.33 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

