$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce $268.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%.

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 498,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,086. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

