2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

2U stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 2U by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 92.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

