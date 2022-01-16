$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

