$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,674,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

