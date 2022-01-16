$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

