$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.63 million and the lowest is $39.88 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $128.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.71 million to $130.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLX shares. lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 524,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,190. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $316.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

