$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $41.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $44.51 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $166.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $871 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.